Several Inches Of Snow Cause Traffic issues, More On The Way

The WGEL listening area received several inches of snow overnight and remains under a Winter Storm Warning through 6 AM Sunday.

The National Weather Service estimates we received between 6 and 8 inches of snow in Bond County.

Numerous accidents occurred Saturday night because of the weather.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department responded to accidents at Nuby’s Steakhouse on Rt. 40 and on Rt. 40 east of Mulberry Grove. No one was injured in either accident.

Greenville Police report 10 accidents on Interstate 70 from the start of the snow through midnight Friday night. The accidents primarily involved drivers sliding off the road. None were serious, no one was injured, and most were turned over to Illinois State Police.

Greenville Police also responded to a non-injury accident Saturday night on Rt. 127, north of Sorento Avenue.

The National Weather Service says snow will continue through the day Saturday, with the heaviest amounts falling before noon. Snow intensity will taper off Saturday afternoon and especially in the evening. Freezing drizzle will likely mix with light snow overnight and into Sunday morning, resulting in a glaze of ice in some locations.

Stay inside and off the roads if you can. If you must go out, give yourself extra travel time and be very cautious.

Remember, the City of Greenville has declared a snow emergency. You can see how that impacts snow routes in the News section of our website.

You can also find our complete list of closings and cancellations on our website.

Stay tuned to WGEL for up-to-date weather information from the National Weather Service.