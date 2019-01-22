Shed Fire In Keyesport

Keyesport firefighters responded Monday, at 8:12 p.m., to a report of a shed fire on Millstone Road in rural Keyesport.

Keyesport Fire Chief Jim Golder told WGEL the homeowner had most of the fire put out by the time crews arrived. The fire appears to have been cause by a heat lamp being used in the shed to keep a pet warm. The shed sustained minimal damage and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour. Mulberry Grove firefighters were on standby at the Keyesport firehouse and Wheatfield fire personnel were on standby at their firehouse. Bond County EMS also responded.