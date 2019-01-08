Sheriff Leitschuh Appoints Chief Deputy

A new chief deputy has been appointed by Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh: Deputy Josh Hill.

Sheriff Leitschuh told WGEL that Hill climbed the ranks at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, since he started in 2002. He began working in the jail, and became a deputy around 2006. He served in the Illinois Drug Task Force for four years and has been sergeant in the department since 2010.

Leitschuh said Hill will have more administrative responsibilities in addition to being a deputy. Hill will oversee deputies, the jail, and other personnel. Leitschuh said he and Hill have worked together well over the years and Josh will be his “right hand man”. He said Hill is dedicated and goes above and beyond.

Leitschuh was appointed sheriff in February and elected to the position in November.

He did not fill the job of chief deputy after being appointed. Leitschuh believes appointing Hill to the position will help the department and him greatly.