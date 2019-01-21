Shimkus Collecting Valentines For Heroes

Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) is once again asking constituents to participate in his annual “Valentines for Heroes” program. The congressman’s district offices will collect valentines for distribution throughout the region to veterans and those currently serving in the military.

“Tens of thousands of valentines have come into my offices every year since we began Valentines for Heroes,” Shimkus said. “Elementary and middle school classes, church youth groups, homeschoolers, senior citizens and constituents from every corner of the district have been overwhelmingly generous and supportive of our military men and women, past and present.”

This year, valentines will be accepted at Shimkus’ offices until February 8 and will then be distributed to local VA and military facilities before Valentine’s Day.

Valentines may be dropped off or mailed to Congressman John Shimkus at any of his district offices:

15 Professional Park Drive, Maryville, IL 62062

City Hall Room 12, 110 East Locust Street, Harrisburg, IL 62946

101 North Fourth Street, Suite 303, Effingham, IL 62401

201 North Vermilion Street, Suite 325, Danville, IL 61832

Constituents should return signed valentines without addressing them to a specific person; without signing their last name or including their address; and without sealing them in individual envelopes. All valentines are reviewed for content and appropriateness before distribution, and constituents can call the congressman’s Maryville Office at (618) 288-7190 with questions.