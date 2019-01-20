Slick Roads Cause Several Accidents

Much of the predicted bad weather Saturday turned out to be a non-event, hover, very strong winds, a dusting of snow, and quickly dropping temperatures did result in slick roads and several accidents around the listening area.

I-70 was backed up three miles west of Vandalia Saturday just before 4 PM as Illinois State Police from Effingham tended to a jackknifed semi-trailer that was blocking both eastbound lanes. Travel was affected for about an hour.

An accident involving injury was reported at 3:44 PM on I-70 near Pierron.

Two non-injury accidents were also reported – one at 3:53 PM at the 34 mile marker of westbound I-70 and one at 3:57 PM around between the 32 and 34 mile markers, also in the westbound lanes of I-70.

All three of those accidents were handled by Illinois State Police and further information has not been made available.

Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to a downed power line in the 1000 block of Mulberry Grove Road in Mulberry Grove. Deputies turned that incident over to Ameren upon their arrival.