State Senator Jason Plummer Sworn Into 101st General Assembly

State Senator Jason Plummer took the oath of office Wednesday, January 9, surrounded by family and friends and was seated in the 101st Illinois General Assembly.

Plummer talked with Ray Watt, Press Secretary for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus, about the occasion.

Click below to hear their conversation:

Senator Plummer lives in Edwardsville with his wife Shannon and daughter Audrey.

The 54th Senate District includes all or portions of Bond, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Madison, Marion, St. Clair, and Washington Counties.

To contact Senator Plummer, call 217-782-8685.