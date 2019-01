Greenville, Mulberry Grove, and Shoal Creek fire personnel responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Sorento Avenue in Donnellson just after 10:30 PM Saturday.

The cause of the fire was an electrical issue in the basement.

Fire fighters extinguished the blaze and were on the scene for about two hours and were back in service at 12:33am.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage.