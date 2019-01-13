Sunday Winter Weather Recap

The WGEL listening area received another dusting of snow Saturday night and while the Winter Storm Warning is officially over, light snow is still expected through the day Sunday. At times, there may be freezing drizzle mixed in.

This shot was sent in by a WGEL listener Saturday around 10 AM:

At that point we had reports of just over 5 inches of snow near Mulberry Grove, 7 inches in Pocahontas, and 7.5 in Greenville. The National Weather Service shared the following information Saturday night:

Numerous churches in the area canclled their services for today. Local law enforcement report a low number of incidents overnight. Three cars slid off the road on I-70. No one was injured and each incident was turned over to Illinois State Police.

The snow expected today may add up to another half-inch and little to no ice accumulation is expected. The forecast also calls for wind gusts at 22 miles per hour. If you don’t need to go out, stay in. If you must go out, be extra cautious and stay safe!