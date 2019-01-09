Superintendent On Unit Two Board Opening

The Bond County Unit 2 school district is asking who is interested in being a school board member.

There is a vacancy on the board, after the resignation of Greg Zykan, who moved out of the district.

Superintendent Wes Olson said letters of interest are being accepted through this week. Applicants must live within the Unit 2 School District. Those who submit a letter will be given a questionnaire and after reviewing applications, a subcommittee of the school board will interview candidates.

The superintendent said Unit 2 is looking for someone who has the best interests of the district, students and staff in mind. He said it is an act of service to be on the board. There is no compensation. Board members serve on committees and can expect a handful of meetings each month. Olson stressed the position is an important one.

Letters of interest can be emailed to elaesch@bccu2.org or delivered to the unit office at 1004 Savannah Way in Greenville, no later than 2 p.m. Friday.