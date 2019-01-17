Thesaurus Day & Winnie The Pooh Day At Greenville Library

The Greenville Public Library is commemorating two events in one day on Friday.

Jo Keillor said Friday is Thesaurus Day. Patrons will be invited to take a fun quiz for the chance to win an Amazon gift card.

Winnie the Pooh Day is also being celebrated. The first 24 children to visit the library will receive a small box of animal crackers and can enter to win a free book about the real Winnie the Pooh.

Click below to hear more:

Patrons must check out library materials to participate in the activities.