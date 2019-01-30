Tourism Committee Approves Quilt Show Funds

The Greenville Tourism Committee met last week and approved a request.

The Bond County Historical Society will host its Quilt Show on Saturday, March 16.

The committee approved $750 of tourism funds to help promote the event.

This is the 16th historical society quilt show, now held every other year. The featured quilters, at the upcoming show, are Georgianne Tompkins, Ginny Ennen and Janice Tompkins, all from the Pleasant Mound area.

The show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.