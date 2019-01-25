Unit 2 Board Votes To Dissolve Bond-Fayette Region

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education approved a motion Monday night to voluntarily dissolve the Bond-Fayette Region in the Mid-State Education Cooperative.

Superintendent Wes Olson explained Christian County is getting out of Mid-State, so schools in the Macoupin-Montgomery and Bond-Fayette regions plan to reorganize. It will go from 16 to 13 school districts.

The resolution is part of the process to dissolve the regions, according to Olson.

Superintendent Olson was asked the affect on the Unit 2 District and said he couldn’t answer specifically. “Just going from a 16 member co-op to a 13 member co-op will likely result in increased cost for the remaining members of the co-op,” he said. Olson said he, and other school districts, are exploring other co-op options. They are also looking into providing services on their own as a single entity.

Superintendent Olson believes final decisions will be made about April.