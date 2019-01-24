Unit Two Personnel Action

Following an executive session, the Bond County Unit 2 school board took action Monday night on several personnel matters.

Sue Stone, high school English teacher, changed her retirement date to the end of this school year.

McKinsey Shelton has resigned as an English teacher at the high school, effective the end of this school year.

Tracy Holtgrave was hired as a teacher’s aide at Pocahontas School, Jamie Alexander was approved as a Kindergarten Readiness Program teacher, Shannon Niehaus and Breanna Sasse were hired as KRP aides, and Diana Scharp was approved as a KRP and special education aide.

Greg D’Arcy was hired as a night shift custodian at the high school.

Leaves of absence were approved for Michelle Daniels, food service employee at Greenville Elementary School; Shayleen Lewis, teacher at GES; and David Stief, custodian at Greenville Junior High.