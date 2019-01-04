Vacancy On Unit 2 Board

Bond County Community Unit School District No. 2 has a vacancy on their School Board. The vacancy can be filled by any eligible resident residing in the Bond County Unit 2 school district. The candidate must be at least 18 years old, must have lived in the school district for at least one year, and must be a registered voter.

Candidates need to provide a letter of interest to Dr. Wes Olson, Superintendent, via email to elaesch@bccu2.org or by hand delivery to the Unit Office at 1004 Savannah Way, Greenville, IL no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019.