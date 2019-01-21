Whitetails Unlimited Banquet

The Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will host their annual banquet Saturday, February 9 at the Highland KC Hall.

Greg Zykan, with Whitetails Unlimited, was our guest on Public Affairs this past week and he told us this is the 14th annual banquet and will feature a two-meat buffet and a variety of fundraising activities.

Click below to hear more:

Doors open for a social hour at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45.00 for a single, $20.00 for a spouse, and $20.00 for children.

To order tickets, call Greg Zykan at 339-8112, by January 30.

You can hear our full interview with Greg under the Program Schedule tab of our website. Just click on Public Affairs.

WGEL will be giving away tickets to the banquet on the air at 101.7 FM Tuesday, January 22.