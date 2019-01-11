Wilhour Sworn In As State Rep

The Illinois state Capitol was awash in flowers, family members and well-wishers today as the Legislature begins a new session.

Members of the House were inaugurated Wednesday as part of the 101st General Assembly.

State Representative Blaine Wilhour, Republican of Beecher city, was sworn in as representative of the 107th district and said he is looking forward to getting started. He said it was a long road to get to where he is. He also said the state has big problems, so he plans to build relationships to make sure southern Illinois has a voice.

Wilhour said issues that cut across the political spectrum, like the budget, are his priorities in Springfield.

Secretary of State Jesse White presided over House ceremonies at the University of Illinois Springfield.