Country Financial and Illinois Farm Bureau are offering a winter crop seminar Tuesday, January 8, in the Fayette County Farm Bureau, at 1125 Sunset Drive in Vandalia.

The seminar begins with lunch at noon and the program starts at 12:45 p.m.

The presentation includes a crop insurance and crop claims update, market outlook update, and drone presentation.

For more information, call the Fayette County Farm Bureau office at 283-1054.