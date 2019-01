The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire WGEL listening area from Friday evening through Saturday night.

Confidence is high that a winter storm will impact the area bringing significant snow to the region. The current forecast calls for 5-7 inches snow.

If that happens, travel will be impacted and may be difficult at times, especially Friday evening.

Stay tuned to WGEL for updates on this impending winter storm.