Zeeb Joins Unit 2 School Board

After being appointed at a special meeting last week to the Bond County Unit 2 school board, Brian Zeeb was officially seated at Monday night’s regular January meeting.

Zeeb replaces Greg Zykan, who resigned after moving out of the school district.

Zeeb is completing Zykan’s four-year term, which is up for election in the spring.

Only two persons filed as candidates for the Unit 2 election, although there are three terms available.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert said persons have through January 31 to file a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate.

Write-in candidate packets can be obtained at her office in the Bond County Office Building at 203 West College Avenue in Greenville.