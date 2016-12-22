Charles L. “Peanuts” Welch, age 90 of Worden, IL, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Staunton, IL.

He was born January 04, 1926, in Worden, IL, the son of Leo and Eva (nee Garrison) Welch.

On October 30, 1948, he married Alta Laverne Wisnasky who survives in Worden.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden, IL.

Charles was born in Worden, IL and attended Worden School. He joined the US Navy during WW II with active duty in the Pacific Theater. When he came home he returned to his job at Olin Corp. He worked his entire career at Olin for 44 years. In his spare time and retirement, he enjoyed working on lawn mowers and mowing grass. He also liked pushing snow in Worden with his lawn mower.

Survivors include :

Wife – Alta L. Welch nee Wisnasky, Worden, IL

Son – Leo C. (Jan) Welch, Worden, IL

Son – Gary L. (Ruth) Welch, Worden, IL

Grandchild – Robert (Missy) Welch

Grandchild – Mara Welch

Grandchild – Joshua (Elizabeth) Welch

Grandchild – Genie (Tom) Bratten

Great Grandchildren – Nine .

Step Grandchildren – Several .

Step Great Grandchildren – Several .

Brother – Kenneth G. (Nettie) Welch, Worden, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Leo M. Welch

Mother – Eva M. Welch, nee Garrison

Sister – Gladys Odell

Brother – Harold L. Welch

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

A Private Graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, IL. Pastor H.R. Curtis, of Trinity Lutheran Church, will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adopt A Pet (Benld, IL); or Trinity Lutheran Church-Worden, IL.