Dorothy L. “Dot” Daily, 94 of Sorento passed away at 11:30 AM on Friday, December 23, 2016 at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland.

She was born on August 22, 1922 at Sorento the daughter of Augustus and Lydia (Gordon) Reed. She married Earl M. Daily on September 28, 1940 at St. Charles, MO; he preceded her in death on July 7, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.

Dorothy enjoyed sitting outside on her porch, reading and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by: Daughter, Joyce Miller of Greenville, IL; Son, Jerry (wife, Betty) Daily of Franklin, NC; 4 Grandchildren, Sherrie Tomes, Cheryl (Jerry) Dothager, Jimmy (Elizabeth) Daily and Saundra (Louis) Juliano; 6 Great grandchildren, Brooke, Chelsae, Tristan, Louis, Alexandria and Nicholas; 3 Great great grandchildren, Mia, Liam and Peyton; Brother, Ray Reed of Belleville, IL; Sister, June German of Nokomis, IL; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Perfetti Funeral Home in Sorento with Rev. John Heston officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Sunnyside Cemetery Association, Hospice of Southern Illinois-Team Orange North or St. Joseph Hospital in Highland.

Perfetti Funeral Home in Sorento is in charge of arrangements.