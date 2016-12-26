Elaine Bohn, age 69 of Trenton, died Friday, December 23, 2016 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born April 14, 1947 in Summerfield to Herman and Rosina (Bitter) Bohn: they preceded her in death.

Elaine was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Altar Sodality and very active with the sodality. She was also teacher’s assistant with the PSR kindergarten class.

She is survived by cousins.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday December 29, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton. Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Thursday December 29, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton.

Memorials can be made to the donor’s choice and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.