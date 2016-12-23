Herbert P. Seitz, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2016, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, January 05, 1924, in Highland, IL, the son of Peter and Lauretta (nee Wild) Seitz.

On Saturday, September 22, 1956, he married Hazel E. Seitz nee Kreutzberg at St. Paul Rectory, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, and McDonald’s Breakfast Club.

Herb was born and reared in Highland, graduated from St. Paul High School in 1941. He served 44 months, with 27 months in the South Pacific; Army Air Corp. as T-Sgt. 1/22/1941 – 9/3/1945; BRZ Oak Leaf Cluster, Dirt Flying Cross with 3RRZ Battle Stars. He worked as an automobile mechanic at the Ford Garage, Quailty Motors and retired in 1989. An avid Bowler when he was younger. He and his wife travelled throughout the United States. He enjoyed his daughter and granddaughter. Herb and his wife enjoyed their many mornings with their McDonald Breakfast Club.

Survivors include:

Wife – Hazel E. Seitz, (nee Kreutzberg), Highland, IL

Daughter – Anna M. (Greg) Gelfand, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Katherine H. Gelfand, St. Louis, MO

Sister In-law – Marion Seitz, Greenville, IL

Mrs. Seitz’s Sibling – Bonnie Wehrend, Edwardsville, IL

Mrs. Seitz’s Sibling – Mary A. (John) Stein, Edwardsville, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Peter A. Seitz (died 5/26/1939)

Mother – Lauretta E. Seitz Nagel, nee Wild (died 12/22/1992)

Brother – Albert P. Seitz

Brother-in-laws – 3 preceded Brother-In-Laws.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 AM to 9:45 AM on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL., with Msgr. James Blazine, Retired Priest, Belleville Diocese, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation.