Jerry Tague, 82, of Highland, IL died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL.

Jerry was born on June 15, 1935 to John and Kathleen (nee St. Clair) Tague in Farmington, ME. On February 6, 1965 he married Loretta Steinkoenig in St. Jacob, IL.

He was a hard-working man, strong willed, and always there for his family. He liked horses, dogs and trips to the beach. He played softball as long as he could. A jokester, Jerry loved to laugh. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Kathleen Tague; brother, Robert; sister, Beverly.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Loretta Tague, Highland, IL; his children, James (Nancy) Tague, Granite City, IL, Barbara (Leonard) Huelsmann, Highland, IL, Angie (Richard) Heilig, Pierron, IL, Lori (Mike) Harrison, Highland, IL; Grandchildren, Timothy (Sherry) Tague, Jamie (Charlie) Jepsen, Christina (Steve) Carey, Alicia Heilig, Ashley (Joel) Tebbe, Amanda Raterman, Mindy Dawn Langenhorst, Stephanie (significant other, Aaron Hediger) Huelsmann, Justin (fiancé’ Sara Gummersheimer) Huelsmann, Travis Raterman, Lance Raterman, Austin Langenhorst, Erika Huelsmann, Chelsie (significant other, Blake Hampton) Langenhorst; great-grandchildren, Andy, Tyler, Savannah, Hailey, Aubrey, Easton, Whitney, Kylee, Cheyanne, Jacob, Chandler, Dayton, Shyia, Beckett, Tristan, Trinity; special nieces and nephews, Brad (Karen) Steinkoenig, Andy (Sue) Steinkoenig, Tammy (Dan) Knebel and many nieces and nephews out East; sisters, Connie, Lenora, and Barbara; special friends, Ronnie Biason and Kembra Caraker.

Memorials may be made to the Family.

Visitation: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 8:00 to 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Rev. Gary Kniepkamp, Pastor, St. Jacob United Church of Christ

Interment: At a later date

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL