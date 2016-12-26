John L. Schmitt, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2016, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, August 11, 1942, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Evelyn (nee Sanders) Schmitt.

On Saturday, September 04, 1965, he married Karen M. Schmitt, nee Becker at Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Machinist Local 837 @ Boeing.

John was born in Highland, IL; attended St. Paul School. He worked at the Spengel Furniture Store. In 1965 he began working for McDonnell Douglas, now Boeing; he worked there for 45 years as a carpenter. He liked collecting antiques. His daughter was the “apple of his eye”

Survivors include:

Wife – Karen M. Schmitt (nee Becker), Highland, IL

Daughter – Suzanne R. “Susie” (Troy) Crase, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Ian D. (Rachel) Crase, USAF – Japan

Sister – Sharon A. (Dennis) Pohl, Highland, IL

Sister – Mary M. (John) Bauman, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Louis Augustus Schmitt (died 4/21/1982)

Mother – Evelyn May Schmitt (nee Sanders) 8/9/1980

Brother – Virgil J. Schmitt (died 1/12/1999).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL., with Rev. Msgr. David L. Peters, Pastor Emeritus, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or St. Joseph Hospital Foundation.