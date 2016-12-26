Lorna K. McGee, age 59 of Worden, IL, died Saturday, December 24, 2016, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Monday, January 28, 1957, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Lorman and Karol J. (nee Koenig) Reckmann.

On Saturday, February 28, 1976, she married Larry A. McGee who survives.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ; Women’s Auxiliary to American Legion Post #0564 – Worden, IL.

Lorna was born at Highland, IL; grew up in rural Worden, IL and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1975. She and her husband had lived in Staunton, IL , subsequently moved to Worden in April of 1982 and been living there ever since. Mrs. McGee had worked at Alhambra Care Center; Imo’s Pizza in Edwardsville; and was employed at Gehrig’s Store in Alhambra until it closed.

Lorna enjoyed her family – the grandchildren “were her world”: She baked cakes for special occasions and in later years just for her family

Survivors include:

Husband – Larry A. McGee, Worden, IL

Son – Jeffery R. “Jeff” (Alicia) McGee, Alhambra, IL

Son – Joseph L. “Joe” McGee, Benld, IL

Daughter – Karolyn K. (Brian) Cooperider, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Chase J. McGee, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Ella K. Cooperider, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Avery L. Cooperider, Edwardsville, IL

Father – Lorman Reckmann, Worden, IL

Brother – Lonnie R. (Jeanne) Reckmann, Alhambra, IL

Brother – Dean A. (Debra) Reckmann, Alhambra, IL

Sister – Karen L. (William) French, Alhambra, IL

Brother – Steven S. (Patti) Reckmann, Hamel, IL

Brother – Matthew D. (Sandra) Reckmann, Alhambra, IL

Sister In-law – Deborah A. Reckmann, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Mother – Karol J. Reckmann, nee Koenig

Brother – Danny L. Reckmann [DOD-07/02/1970]

Brother – Kevin T. Reckmann [DOD – 03/05/2010].

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Jerry Amiri, Pastor, and John Mindrup, Ass’t Pastor officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or American Cancer Society.