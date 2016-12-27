Nancy Ann McGee, 78 of Purcell, Oklahoma, formerly of Illinois, went home to be with her Lord on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2016.

She was born on May 17, 1938 in Sorento, Illinois. She was the 6th child of eight children born to Vivian Henry Bentley Sr. and Pauline Evelyn (Randall) Bentley. Nancy grew up a country girl and the daughter of a Preacher. She attended school in Greenville, Illinois and graduated with the class of 1956. One year later she married the love of her life and soul mate, Earl Leslie McGee. They were married on June 1, 1957 in Sorento, Illinois. To this union three sons were born, Rick, Randy and Robin.

They made their home in Sauk Village, Illinois where they raised their sons. They later lived in Carrollton, TX for 28 years. In 2013, they moved to Purcell, OK to be close to their son Rick and his family. Nancy worked hard as a homemaker, wife and mother. She also worked outside of the home throughout her life as a retail sales clerk.

Nancy was a faithful Christian and active member of the First Baptist Church of Park Forest South, IL, for many years. There she enjoyed teaching Sunday School to Children.

Nancy enjoyed buying gifts for family and friends, cooking, sewing, collecting Fenton glassware and ceramic salt and pepper shakers. Her favorite pastime was watching the Chicago Cubs baseball team and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by: Her parents and 1 Sister, Evelyn Turner.

Survivors include: Her husband of 59 years, Earl L. McGee of Purcell, OK; 3 Sons, Rick McGee and wife Nancy of Wayne, OK, Randy McGee and wife Pamela of Springboro, Ohio and Robin McGee of Purcell, OK; 4 sisters, Joyce Hemken and husband Dwight of Hillsboro, IL, Doris Wall and husband Harry of Litchfield, IL, Sue Wankel and husband Charles of Littleton, CO and Ruth Viola of Bakersfield, CA; 2 brothers, Vivian Bentley Jr. and wife Madge of Bluffs, IL and Ray Bentley and wife Barbara of Godfrey, IL; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; Many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Perfetti Funeral Home in Sorento. Burial will follow at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Perfetti Funeral Home in Sorento.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 117, Wayne, OK. 73095.

Perfetti Funeral Home in Sorento is in charge of arrangements.