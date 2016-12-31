Nancy J. Williams, age 70 of Highland, IL, died Monday, December 26, 2016, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born July 01, 1946, in Logan County, KY, the daughter of Herman and Roberta “Christine” Boyles Sr. – Edwards nee King.

On August 23, 1964, she married Robert Jerry Williams at Adairville, KY.

She was a member of Highland Southern Baptist Church. She was also a member of Former member of Highland High School Band Parents; Girl Scout Leader; HIS KIDS Volunteer.

Nancy was born in Logan County, KY, where she grew up and in 1964 graduated from Adairville High School. She worked at the Red Cap Factory, and after her daughter’s birth, stayed home. She moved to East St. Louis, IL in 1967, Marine, IL in 1971 and to Highland in 1975. She had worked at McDonalds, Fashion Sense Clothing Store, Swiss Gift Shop, Wal-Mart. Since 2001 she had worked in St. Louis for the IRS in Customer Service. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, bird watching, baking, and gardening.

Survivors include :

Husband – Robert Jerry Williams, Highland, IL

Daughter – Karen M. (David) McKennedy, Highland, IL

Daughter – Susan D. (David) Cooper, Millstadt, IL

Grandchild – Olivia B. Osborn, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Timothy A. (Deanna) Osborn, Oak Park, IL

Grandchild – Abigayle L. Cooper, Millstadt, IL

Grandchild – Bradley W. Cooper, Millstadt, IL

Brother – Charles “Pat” Boyles, Bishopville, SC

Brother – Jeffrey E. (Penny) Edwards, Adairville, KY

Sister In-law – Janice Edwards, Adairville, KY

Nieces and Nephews – Numerous .

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Herman Victor Boyles Sr.

Mother – Roberta “Christine” Boyles Edwards nee King

Step Father – Warren Smith Edwards

Brother – Herman “Butch” Boyles Jr.

Brother – Michael W. Edwards

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL., with Ben Sholtes officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation or Kidney Foundation.