Regis E. Voss 70 of Germantown died Wednesday December 28, 2016 at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese after a courageous 14 year struggle with cancer.

He was born May 22, 1946 in Breese to Lawrence and Marie (Schomaker) Voss: they preceded him in death.

Also, preceded in death by brothers; Msgr. Bernard Voss, Linus Voss, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Eugene and Dorothy Neff, brothers-in-law; Rick Yurkovich, Jim Jacober

He married Barbara Neff October 30, 1969 at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belleville and she survives.

Also surviving are his children Mike Voss of Jefferson Hills, PA, Dan Voss of Kansas City, MO, Steve (Sheila) Voss of Edwardsville

2 grandchildren Will and Kate Voss

Brother and Sisters; Fr. Dennis Voss of Belleville, Mary Frances Yurkovich of Westchester, IL, Betty Jacober of Highland.

Brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; Sylvia Voss of Hunting Beach, CA, Fr. Gene Neff of New Baden, Mary Lou (Ron) Conner of Littleton, CO, Rose Marie (Joe) Hideg of Columbia. Many nieces and nephews.

Regis was a retired hog and grain farmer and had previously worked as a hog salesman with Wilson and Shields Livestock Commission Co. He was very fond and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sports and music activities. After retirement he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and sharing his harvest of vegetables with neighbors and friends. He always enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards.

Member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Germantown, where served as an usher. Also, a member of Clinton County Electric Coop advisory board, Clinton County Farm Bureau. He also supported the Clinton County relay for Life.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday December 31, 2106 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Germantown. Fr. Dennis Voss, Fr. Gene Neff and Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Friday December 30 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home, Germantown. Saturday December 31 from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Germantown.

Family suggest Memorials in place of other gifts of sympathy can be made to; St. Boniface Cemetery, Ministry to the Sick and Aged, St. Joseph Hospital Lights for Scholarships, St. Vincent DePaul Society and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, Germantown.