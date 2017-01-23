Alvira H. “Vera” Kunz, age 94, of Highland, passed away Saturday, January 21 at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland. Funeral services for 94 year old Alvira H. “Vera” Kunz will be Saturday, January 28 at 11 AM at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Friends may call Saturday from 9 AM to service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, Evangelical United Church of Christ, or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is in charge of arrangements.