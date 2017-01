Bernice A. Willeford, age 95, of south of Greenville, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Monday, January 2 at Helia Health Care in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2016 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Darryl Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family.