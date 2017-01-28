Donald D. Bone, age 94 of Greenville, passed away at 10:26 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Darryl Bolen officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Donald DeWitt, the son of Ray E. and Dorothy Peterson Bone, was born December 14, 1922 in Greenville. He was raised in Mulberry Grove and Greenville. Don served our country in the United States Army during WWII. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and 1 Bronze Service Star. He was honorably discharged from his years of service on June 13, 1955.