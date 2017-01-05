Edwin R. “Rich” Smith, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 04, 2017, at Legacy Place in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, October 05, 1930, in Mount Carmel, IL, the son of Edwin and Sophie (nee Naumoff) Smith.

On Saturday, May 19, 1956, he married Joan B. Smith nee Hagen at Brussels, IL, who passed away on Thursday, December 04, 2014.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; the VFW and American Legion.

Born at Mt. Carmel, IL; reared in Granite City, IL. He served with the US Navy as a Sonar Tech; active duty during the Korean War, aboard the USS Herbert J. Thomas (DD833) (a Gearing Class Destroyer) from 1950 to 1954. After marriage he and his wife lived in Chicago, IL. For 30 plus years he was the foreman for Corn Products Corp. In the late 1980’s they retired to Lake Catatoga, Carlinville, IL. They moved to Highland in 2010. He and his wife loved to dance and enjoyed their social life on the lake. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and “piddling in the garage”.

Survivors include:

Son – Craig L. (Cecile) Smith, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Alena C. (Kevin) Roberts, Corpus Christi, TX

Grandchild – Kendra L. Rittgers, Corpus Christi, TX

Great Grandchild – William A. Roberts, Corpus Christi, TX

Great Grandchild – Sean T. Roberts, Corpus Christi, TX

Great Grandchild – Jace M. Roberts, Corpus Christi, TX

Great Grandchild – Alyssa M. Forbes, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Logan L. Tinney, Corpus Christi, TX

Brother – Carl Franklin “Kiki” (Gail) Smith, Chicago, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Edwin Smith

Mother – Sophie “Sally” Smith (nee Naumoff)

Wife – Joan B. Smith nee Hagen died 12/04/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at St. Norbert Catholic Church in Hardin, IL., with Rev. Fr. Don J. Roberts, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to HACSM (Food Pantry).