Herbert B. Korte, age 86, of Highland, passed away Sunday, January 22, in Eden Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon. Funeral services for 86 year-old Herbert B. Korte will be Saturday, January 28 at 11 AM at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland. Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 to 10:45 AM at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul School Education Foundation or St. John’s Community Care. Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is in charge of arrangements.