Herman “Herm” A. Niemann, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 01, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born May 07, 1934, in Hartsburg, MO, the son of Henry and Emma (nee Berg) Niemann.

On June 19, 1954, he married Joan M. Visser at Peace UCC-Hartsburg, MO.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Highland Lodge #583, AF & AM (Past Master 1974 & 2000).

Herman was a 1952 graduate of Ashland High School, Ashland, MO. After graduation he went to work for Burroughs’s Corp in St. Louis, MO. He attended specialized schools all over the country learning how to service office machines. He was a technician who serviced business machines, bookkeeping machines and computers. He continued to work for Unisys Corp after they purchased Burroughs’s. He had over 40 years of employment with them. Herm retired in 1991. Eventually he went to work for CSPI – Computer Service Professionals, Inc.. He was in the service field for over 50 years. A very active Mason for over 45 years with the Highland Masonic Lodge #583, he served as Master of the Lodge twice. He was also an active member of Evangelical United Church of Christ for over 47 years. In his younger years, he loved to camp, fish, hunt and travel. Herm and Joan had travelled all over the USA, Canada and Europe.He was a very dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Survivors include :

Wife – Joan M. Niemann, nee Visser, Highland, IL

Daughter – Tracy J. (Tony) Gaffner, Highland, IL

Son – Todd H. (Stacy) Niemann, Wayne City, IL

Grandchild – Tara (Ian) Schaefer, Newark, OH

Grandchild – Trisha Gaffner, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Tonya Gaffner, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Tyler Gaffner, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kaylee Greenwalt, Wayne City, IL

Great Grandchild – Lillyan Schaefer, Newark, OH

Great Grandchild – Owen Schaefer, Newark, OH

Sister – Laura (Roy) Koirtyohann, Hallsville, MO

He was preceded in death by :

Sister – Anna M. Niemann

Father – Henry F. Niemann

Mother – Emma M. Niemann, nee Berg

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 04, 2017, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL . Masonic Services will be held at the church at 10:15 AM.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 04, 2017, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL., with Rev. Christopher W. Hill, Senior Pastor, pastor, Highland, IL officiating.

Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ; Highland Masonic Lodge #583.