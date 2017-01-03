Lester W. Hediger, 92, of Washington, IL, formerly of Bond County, passed away at 2:02 am Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at Snyder Village in Metamora.

He was born Feb. 22, 1924 in Mill Township, Bond County, to Ernest and Mary (Wade) Hediger. He graduated from Pocahontas High School, and later moved to East Peoria, Il. On July 6, 1953, in Bunker Hill, IL he married Ruby Frueh, she survives.

Also surviving are 2 daughters, Jackie Bockler of Washington, Jill (Randy) Hopper of Cuba; 5 grandchildren, Derrick (Angie) Hopper, Dan (Christine) Hopper, Matt (Kelly) Hopper, Nick (Rachael) Hopper, Amanda (Tony) Ware; 13 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Ada (Leland “Bud”) Wade, Don Hediger, Murray (Eunice) Hediger, Rolland (Nancy) Hediger, Shirley Ismail; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, Harold Hediger, Wayne Hediger, Vince Hediger and Lucien Hediger; 1 sister, Vera Engelhardt.

Lester was a US Navy WWII veteran, serving as a SIGNALMAN, Third Class on the U.S.S Briscoe. He was on a ship that was stationed in Tokyo Bay, where he watched the signing of the peace treaty on September 2nd 1945, between Hirohito and MacArthur, ending WWII. Before his service to his country he played baseball for the Caterpillar League and the American Legion. Lester went to Spring Training with the St. Louis Cardinals and tried out as a pitcher. He was a diehard Cardinal Fan. His career started at Caterpillar HH and later advanced him to a Supervisor in Quality Control at Morton Caterpillar, retiring after 43 years of service.

He was also known for his service as a volunteer fireman for Northern Tazewell Fire Department and was involved with the Shriners. But, most of all, Lester was known to his family as a person who lived life to the fullest, adored family, great sense of humor, and showed tremendous strength and courage during the final years of his life.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

A funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington with Chaplain Steve Carr officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.