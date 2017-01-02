Mary Ann Haar 76 of Breese died Monday January 2, 2016 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

She was born December 23, 1940 in Breese to Joseph and Shirley (Uhlinger) Husmann; the preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by a sister Barbara Schulte, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Esther and Carl Shoreack, Bernice and Jack Corbett, Jean and Bill Bauer, Doris Kloeckner, Walter Arentsen, Orville Daubach, nephew Chad Schulte.

She married Frank Haar May 16, 1964 at St. Stephen’s Catholic church in Caseyville and he survives in Breese.

Also surviving are her children Curt (Heidi) Haar of Breese, Traci (Jeff) Jahnke of Breese, Sheila (Mike Siegel) Haar of Shiloh

9 grandchildren Amanda, Brianna, Chandler Haar, Emily (James) Bryan, Alyssa (Mikey) Howell, Olivia (Matt) Brinker, Rachael (Ville) Jukarainen, Harrison and Fletcher Siegel

7 great grandchildren Carter, Landen, Sadie, Kyler Mae, Miles, Jaelyn, Peyton.

Brothers and sisters Tom Husmann of Breese, Joe (Judy) Husmann of Breese, Betty (Richard) Sappington of Trenton.

Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law Roland (Terri) Schulte of Hillsboro, MO, Rita Daubach of Belleville, Geri Arentsen of New Baden, Cathy (Glen) Toennies of Aviston, Roman Kloeckner of Albers.

Mary Ann had worked at Hellige’s Super Market in Breese from 1984 to 2010 and was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and attending all their activities. Playing cards, and her cats. She especially enjoyed the Christmas Holidays and Black Friday Shopping.

She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday January 5, 2016 at 11;00 a.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese. Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 4 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday January 5 from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials can be made to Mater Dei High School or St. Augustine Church and will be received at the funeral Home.