Mary L. “Mary Lou” Hillebrand, age 66, of Saint Jacob, passed away Sunday, January 8 at her home. Funeral services for 66 year old Mary L. “Mary Lou” Hillebrand will be Thursday, January 12 at 10 AM at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland. Burial will be in Keyestone Cemetery in Saint Jacob. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM at the Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and Thursday from 9 AM to service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to the ALS Association or Hospice of Southern Illinois.