Michael James Curran, Jr., age 30, passed away in Centralia, IL on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Mr. Curran was born on May 7, 1986, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Michael J. Curran, Jr. and Pamela (Shelvy) Curran Alroubaie. Michael loved playing the guitar and was a very talented artist.

He is survived by his mother – Pamela Curran Alroubaie; 3 children – Jonahthon, Nathan, and Gabriel, and he was expecting the arrival of another child; and his siblings – Destiny Wright, David Keegan, Donald Curran, Sarah Alroubaie, Naseeph Alroubaie, and Jennah Alroubaie. His father preceded him in death.

A private family service will be held for Mr. Curran at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Michael may be made to the family and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.

