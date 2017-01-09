Roy G. Gross, 83, of Marine, IL, died Friday, January 6, 2017, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Roy was born January 16, 1933 to Valley and Inez (Nee Huber) Gross, in St. Jacob, IL. He married Darlene Loos in Marine, IL and she preceded him in death. On November 18, 1995 he married Golda Cooper in E. Alton, IL.

He graduated from St. Jacob High School then went into the Army to serve his country. He came back to earn his Master’s Degree in Accounting from SIU-E, where he went on to work as an Internal Auditor for 33 years.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Valley and Inez Gross; 1st wife, Darlene Loos.

He is survived by his wife, Golda Gross, Marine, IL; step-children, Jennifer (Michael) Carter, O’Fallon, IL, Chris (Kim) Cooper, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Casey and Matthew Carter, Tyler and Laney Cooper; niece and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Highland Animal Shelter.

Private Services were held.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.