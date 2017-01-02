Willard C. Brinkmann, age 88 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

Mr. Brinkmann was born on December 21, 1928, in Lake Township, a son of Emil and Lydia (Steinkamp) Brinkmann. He married Mary Lois French on November 11, 1956, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his best friend and wife of 60 years, Mr. Brinkmann is also survived by his children – Darryl Brinkmann and wife Jean, Kent Brinkmann, and Karen Brinkmann, all of Carlyle; 3 grandchildren – Kendra Boehl and husband Douglas, Cory Brinkmann, and Danielle Brinkmann; a sister-in-law – Viola Brinkmann; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Emil and Lydia Brinkmann; 4 brothers – Alvin Brinkmann and his wife Anna, Walter Brinkmann, Elmer Brinkmann, and Alfred Brinkmann; and 2 brothers-in-law – Charles E. French and his wife Marie and Edwin French and his wife Marie.

Willard was a farmer and a member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed gardening and selling his produce at local farmers’ markets. He served as Market Master at the Centralia Farmers’ Market and loved visiting with people at the markets. Mr. Brinkmann also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and grandchildren. A veteran of the United States Army, Willard served during the Korean War and he was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle with Rev. Steve Sommerer, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Tuesday, January 3, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and at Messiah Lutheran Church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Brinkmann are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice and they will be accepted at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.