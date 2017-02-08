Alicia Strieker, age 46 of Breese, born February 18, 1970 in Belleville, the daughter of Cynthia, nee Meyer, Barmann and the late Edwin Barmann, III, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at her home.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Irene, nee Schoendienst, Strieker; and her grandparents, Albert “Red” and Wilma Meyer and Edwin and Jane Barmann, II.

Surviving is her husband, Jeff Strieker of Breese, whom she married November 19, 1994 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers; her children, Alexis Strieker and Jack (friend Sophia Lager) Strieker; her mother, Cindy Barmann of Fairview Heights; father-in-law, Robert “Bob” Strieker of Albers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron (Toni) Strieker of Atlanta, GA, Diane (Jim) Hummert of Breese, Gary Strieker of Albers, Curt (Marla) Strieker of Breese, Jake (Cleo) Strieker of Los Angeles, CA, Tom (Lisa) Strieker of Austin, TX, Don Strieker of Aspen, CO, Mike (Jane) Strieker of Breese, Bob (Joyce) Strieker of Breese, Dave (Mona) Strieker of Shiloh, Glenn (Ildiko) Strieker of Seattle, WA, Bryan Strieker of Aspen, CO, and Lynn (Kevin) Winkeler of Breese; and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear dear friends who were with her till the end.

Alicia graduated from Belleville East High School in 1988 and earned her B.S. Degree in Speech Communications and Business Administration from McKendree College in 1992. She worked from 1992-2015 at Manpower Inc. as the Regional Director of the southern region which consisted of IL, IN, and KY.

Mrs. Strieker was involved in her younger years with the National Office CYO and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, Junior Achievement, Southwest Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters, Central High School Community Council and Prom and Homecoming Committee, Breese District 12-Band and Music Boosters, PTC, and Sports Boosters, and the Clinton County Relay for Life. Alicia enjoyed playing in the Bent Oak Women’s Golf League for the CC Buds, was very generous to local fund raisers and charities, but most of all enjoyed spending time with and watching anything that her children were involved in. She had the most beautiful smile and bright blue eyes, and a true heart of gold.

Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2017 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Moss Funeral Home in Breese and again Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Private interment will take place at a later date in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

The family requests and in lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials may be made to her children’s education fund (please make checks payable to Jeff Strieker), Celtic Home Healthcare & Hospice, Committee to Support Central, or Breese District 12 Grade School and will be received at the funeral home and at the church.