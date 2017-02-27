Alvin E. Bohnenstiehl, age 93 of Marine, IL, died Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born January 11, 1924, in Edwardsville, IL, the son of Gustave and Frieda (nee Guttersohn) Bohnenstiehl.

On July 30, 1949, he married May Louise Highlander at Grantfork United Church of Christ. She survives in Marine, IL.

He was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine, a member of Laborer’s International Union Highland Local and Granite City Local #397 (50 plus year member, V.F.W. Post 5694 (life member), Marine Sportsmen Club; Marine Masonic Lodge #355AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies, and Ainad Temple AAONOMS “Shriners”.

Alvin was born to Gus and Frieda Bohnenstiehl in Edwardsville, IL. He lived with his parents and siblings in Troy, Black Jack, Collinsville, Alhambra, St. Jacob, and Marine, IL. He attended Liberty and Enterprise Country School. Alvin served in the US Navy aboard the USS Fremont as Coxswain 2nd class. He worked at the Egg Plant in Highland, Pocahontas Railroad, and GH Sternberg Construction as a Laborer. He owned and operated Jim and Al’s Tavern in Grantfork, IL. He was a Laborer with Highland Local 650 and Granite City 397 for over 50 years. He retired in 1987. He served three terms on Church Council at Marine United Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, fixing things and farming.

Survivors include :

Wife – May L. Bohnenstiehl nee Highlander, Marine, IL

Son – Tim A. (Lisa) Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Seth S. (Significant Other Lisa Winkeler) Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Katie M. ( Sigficant Other Devon Frank) Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Colin D. Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL

Brother – Orville Bohnenstiehl, Marine, IL

Step Grandchild – Andrew Harris, St. Louis, MO

Step Grandchild – Alex Harris, St. Louis, MO

Step Grandchild – Adam Harris, Highland, IL

Anticipated Great Grandchild – Brayden Alvin Frank (Due Apil 2017)

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Gustave Bohnenstiehl (DOD 1976)

Mother – Frieda (nee Guttersohn) Bohnenstiehl (DOD 1975)

Brother – Delmar Bohnenstiehl (DOD 1981)

Brother – Melvin Bohnenstiehl (DOD 1995)

Sister – Delores Miller (DOD 2009)

Pet Dog – 2 pets dogs Pal & Blackie

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL .

Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL., with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, officiating.

Interment will be at Forever Valley View in Edwardsville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, United Church of Christ of Marine, and VFW Post 5694.