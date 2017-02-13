Ande H. Watkins, age 25 of Trenton, died Sunday, February 12, 2017 at his residence.

He was born May 31, 1991 in Evansville IN to Paul Watkins and Ronny (Bond) Watkins; his father survives in Trenton and his mother survives in Breese.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his sister Sybria (friend Terry Niemann) Durham of Breese; maternal grandparents, Gene and Sandy (Heath) Bond of Ridgway and paternal grandparents, Jimmie and Sue (Sanders) Watkins of Trenton; an aunt, Barb (Jeff) Domrese of Phoenix, AZ; an uncle, Steven Watkins of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and his companion, a Rottweiler named “Freddie”.

He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Earl and Eulene Heath, Betty Dorencamper, and Alben and Eva Watkins.

Ande received an associate certificate from Ranken Technical College in plumbing and he was employed with Prairie State Energy Campus near Marissa. He was an avid motor cross racer in his teens, and he also enjoyed four wheeling and fishing.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Minister Shelton Peeler presiding. Interment will follow in Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 16 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, February 17 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.