Barbara M. Haselhorst (nee Schaeffer) 69 of Trenton died Thursday February 2, 2017 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born September 15, 1947 in Breese to Raymond and Dorothy (Schiermann) Schaeffer: they preceded her in death.

Also, preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Stephen and Dorothy (Laux) Haselhorst, brother-in-law Tim Haselhorst.

She married Daniel Haselhorst July 6, 1968 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Carlyle and he survives in Trenton.

Also surviving are her children Sara (Shawn) Christ of Columbia, MO, Nathan (Jennifer) Haselhorst of Downers Grove, Matthew (Alison) Haselhorst of Colorado Springs, CO.

8 grandchildren Anna, Lauren, Justin Christ, Gretchen, Jackson, Natalie, Charlotte, Raymond Haselhorst.

Her siblings Kay (Edward) Agustin of Naperville, Marilyn (Gary) Setser of Maryville, Dan (Maureen) Schaeffer of Batavia, Pat (Rich) Boien of Trenton, Dave (Kathy) Schaeffer of Carlyle.

Her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Tom (Linda) Haselhorst of Herndon, VA, Gary (Linda) Haselhorst of Glen Carbon, Donna (Mark) Johnson of Breese, Sandy (Bill) Timmermann of St. Rose.

Barb graduated from St. John School of Nursing in Springfield and was a retired Register Nurse from St. Joseph Hospital in Highland after 42 years of dedicated service. Barb was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, enjoying spoiling and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a caring nature and a natural love of taking care of others.

Member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, Trenton, Life member of Trenton VFW Auxiliary Post 7983, Habitat for Humanity, Catholic Holy Family Society and Helping Hands, A volunteer for the American Red Cross Blood Drives

Memorial Mass Monday February 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Trenton. Fr. Joseph Rascher and Fr. Vince Haselhorst presiding. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be held on Monday February 6 from 9:00 a.m. to time of mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, Trenton

Family suggests memorials in place of flowers and other gifts of sympathy and can be made to Alzheimer’s’ Association, St.Joseph Hospital Friends Van, or St. Mary Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or through Moss Funeral Home, Trenton.