Beulah E. Carver

Beulah Elizabeth Carver, 90 of Panama passed away at 9:50 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2016 at Hillsboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on February 8, 1926 at Venice, Illinois. She married Romaden T. Carver; he preceded her in death on September 26, 1987. She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Janice Carver, son, Billy Carver, 2 grandsons and 2 sisters.

Beulah was a homemaker and a member of the Panama Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking walks, coloring books, picnics and Bingo.

She is survived by: Daughters, Rosie Carver of Panama, IL and Lisa (husband, Tim) Baugh of Staunton, IL; Sons, Robert Carver and Reginold Carver both of Panama, IL and Mike Carver of Litchfield, IL; 3 grandchildren; 1 Great Grandchild; Brother, Otis (wife, Jean) Lunday of Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Perfetti Funeral Home in Panama with Rev. Jim Ferrill officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Panama. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the Perfetti Funeral Home in Panama.