Carol Jean Deichmann (nee Garcia), age 66 of Pocahontas, IL, died Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, January 11, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of Jessie and Virginia (nee Blayney) Garcia.

On Saturday, February 14, 1970, she married Terry Lee Deichmann at Holy Angels Catholic Church-E. St. Louis, IL, who survives.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, IL.

Born at E. St. Louis, IL; graduated from E. St. Louis Senior High School in 1969. She worked several years at Fact Photo Finishing, St. Louis, MO. Then worked for the Department of Defense as a Jet Fuel Analysist at Jefferson Barracks, MO, before becoming disabled in 2004. She loved to cook; always looking for and trying new recipes. She followed and helped her granddaughter Emily in the Miss Teen Illinois Pageant (Miss Teen USA Pageant). Emily won Miss Congeniality in 2014-2015.

Survivors include:

Husband – Terry Lee Deichmann, Pocahontas, IL

Father – Jessie J. Garcia, Caseyville, IL

Mother – Virginia L. “Ginny” Williams (nee Blayney), Sun City Center, FL

Daughter – Marla S. (Timothy) Hayes, Norwalk, IA

Son – Seth V. (Jenny) Deichmann, Beckemeyer, IL

Son – Eric J. (Kristin) Deichmann, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Tyler V. Deichmann

Grandchild – Emily A. Deichmann

Grandchild – Allie D. Hayes

Grandchild – Justin D. Hayes

Grandchild – Austin E. Deichmann

Grandchild – Jason D. Hayes

Grandchild – Alex J. Deichmann

Grandchild – Brianna M. Suydam

Grandchild – Seth J. Deichmann

Brother – Jerry (Joanne) Garcia, Danville, IN

Sister – Gloria (Bob) Daws (Carol’s twin sister), Sun City Center, FL

Sister – Janet Hanley, Manassas, VA

Sister – Pam (Bill) Carter, Fairview Heights, IL

Sister – Joni (Mike) Meehan, Waterloo, IL

Brother-in-law – Michael E. (Elaine) Deichmann, Glen Carbon, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, February 24, 2017, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2017, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL., with Father Scott A. Snider, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at 2:15 PM on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church or Family.