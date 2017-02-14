Carolyn Sue Hunter, age 64 of Greenville, passed away 11:12 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

In her memory, a mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 16, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville. Burial will be held 2:00 p.m. at Union Grove Cemetery. Friends may gather from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville then a funeral procession to the cemetery. Memorials may be made to help with burial expenses for the family.

Carolyn Sue, the daughter of Marshall Eldon and Dorothy Lucille Hienzerath Hunter, was born August 7, 1952 in Highland, Illinois. She was raised on the Hunter Farm north of Greenville. Carolyn graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1971 and continued her education at Greenville College. She earned her BA degree in Religion in 1975 and Educational degree in 1984. Carolyn was a teacher in Mulberry Grove, Sandoval and Granite City in the special education unit. She worked for Basler Electric before she became disabled.

Carolyn is survived by nieces and nephews and a sister Connie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother H. Leroy Hunter in 2007.