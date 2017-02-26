David M. Hill, age 58 of Keyesport, passed away at his home on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Mr. Hill was born on February 21, 1959, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of James J. and Donna M. (Birge) Hill. He was a concrete finisher, and most recently worked for Precise Construction in Vandalia. David loved to dance and play pool. He was always eager to help others, crack jokes, and make people smile.

David is survived by his son – David J. Hill and wife Becca of St. Peters, Missouri; 2 grandsons – Andrew and Owen Hill; his mother – Donna Hill and Elmo Linton of Keyesport; 2 sisters – Kelly (Hill) Skyles and Sandy Amrein and husband Mark, all of Cedar Hill, Missouri; his nieces and nephews – Thomas, Amanda, Lynne, Joe, and Tony; and many great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father – James J. Hill and a brother – Monte Hill.

Funeral services for Mr. Hill will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Pastor Bruce Sasse, officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday morning at Zieren Funeral Home. In lieu of other gifts, memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.