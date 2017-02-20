Deanna Sue “Dee Dee” Nordike, age 54, of Pleasant Mound, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017, in Carlyle surrounded by her family. She was born on August 11, 1962 in Vandalia, daughter of Edsel “Bud” and Mildred “Millie” (Perkey) Nordike.

She is survived by ten siblings: Doug (Roxie) Nordike of Bowling Green, KY, Dennis (Debbie) Nordike of Carlyle, Darlene Cox of Carlyle, David (Cindy) Nordike of Carlyle, Dale (Janice) Nordike of Carlyle, Debbie (Larry) Garmon of Greenville, Dixie (Doug) Kevicki of Florissant, MO, Denise (Mike) Hempen of Pleasant Mound, Duane (Denise) Nordike of Carlyle, and Danny (Laurie) Nordike of Carlyle; as well as 30 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews, and 5 great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, two brothers: Donald “Duck” Nordike and Dean Nordike, a niece Tammy Cox, a nephew David Cox, and great niece Aiden Nordike and two uncles: Robert Nordike and Marlin “Dusty” Nordike.

Deanna was the 13th born of the “13 Nordike D’s”. She spent much of her younger years working at Millie’s, the family’s restaurant in Keyesport. Whether it be music, movies, or just pictures Dee loved everything Elvis as well as old western movies and The Three Stooges. She came from a big family and she loved every moment she could be with any of them. Dee was the center of everyone’s universe and when she was around you couldn’t help but smile. Her amazing personality, her sweet soul and her laugh will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. John Hempen officiating. Burial will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport

Visitation will be held from 4 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 and from 8:00 AM until the time of services on Wednesday at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Deanna are suggested to the Special Olympics Illinois and will be received at the funeral home.